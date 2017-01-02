Police investigating after man found shot in the head on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are on the scene of a shooting on the city's west side.

7 Action News has been told an African American man has been shot in the head. The unidentified man is in critical condition.

Police say he was driving at the the time he was shot. It is possible that the shots were fired inside the car, a silver Chrysler which crashed after the shooting. However, that has yet to be determined.

Police are searching for two African American men who were seen running from the car following the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police.