Police: Man forced woman to drive to abandoned Detroit house at gun point, sexually assaulted her

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are searching for a man who they say forced a woman to drive to an abandoned house where he raped her.

According to police, it happened around 9 a.m. Sunday in the area of Third and Collingwood on the city's west side.

Police say the woman was at the CVS Pharmacy on Woodward and Webb when she saw the suspect standing by a car waving her down. She stopped to help thinking he needed a jump.

According to police, the suspect then forced his way into her vehicle, pulled out a gun and made her drive to the abandoned house a few blocks away. That's when police say he sexually assaulted her and fled on foot.

She called 911 and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6-feet-1 weighing 150 pounds. He had a mustache and was wearing gloves and all black, armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.