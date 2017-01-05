Slain Wayne State University Police Officer Collin Rose saves lives after being killed on the job

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Wayne State K-9 officer Collin Rose is saving lives after his death.

He was an organ and tissue donor, and now we're learning he's saving or enhancing more than 70 lives.

Dorrie Dils of Gift of Life tells us, "They too can be a hero like Officer Rose, and sign up for the Michigan Donor Registry."

There are more than four million Michiganders on the registry, with more than 3,500 waiting for a transplant right now. Most are looking for a kidney.

Rose was shot and killed on November 22nd, checking an area that had seen a rash of car break-ins.

Diana Kern with Eversight says, "Officer Rose gave so much to the community. It's just a testament to the person he was."

These organizations are hoping you will sign up, and say 'Yes' to organ and tissue donation.

Dils says many people are concerned and fearful of being a donor, but anyone with concerns should call the Gift of Life.

Rose's killer is still on the run. There is a $32,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.