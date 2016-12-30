Subpoenas released in Detroit Land Bank investigation

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Two subpoenas were released today in the federal investigation into spending at the Detroit Land Bank.



They reveal more than 30 employees at the demo program have been contacted in the FBI probe--putting into perspective the scope of the investigation.



Emails, texts, and phone records were seized.



Executives from the Duggan administration and Land Bank are also named.



"The federal government is truly looking at key figures in Mike Duggan's administration," said critic and activist Robert Davis.



Davis went to court to fight for the documents release.



"Because its public money involved, the public has a right to know how its being spent or misspent," Davis continued.



Despite protests from the feds, a judge ruled in his favor.

Sources tell 7 Action News the investigation is partly looking at skyrocketing demo bids and whether city employees, who have access to big discounts on land bank properties, have been bidding on them at auction, only to unfairly flip them to real estate investors who then sell the home for a higher profit.

Land Bank officials call some of those details into question, but refuse to go on the record to clarify or dispute it.

This fall, an audit found almost a million bucks improperly billed to cover up demo work overages, not covered by federal funds.



That's in addition to this federal investigation into overall practices.



The funds continue to flow, but are under tighter scrutiny now.

The land bank has declined repeated requests for on camera interviews.

They released a statement responding to today's news: