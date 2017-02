DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after three people were found shot and killed inside a home on Detroit's east side Saturday afternoon.

According to police, it happened inside a home in the 18600 block of Sherwood, near 7 Mile and Mt. Elliot.

Police say a 58-year-old man was found shot near the front door, and one man was found dead on the couch and another found dead in the kitchen.

Right now, it's not clear the motive of the shooting, but police are investigating. 7 Action News has a crew headed to the scene.