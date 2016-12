DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police say a 65-year old man has been arrested, after shooting and killing his niece on the east side.

Police were on scene for hours on Fordham St. Thursday night, trying to figure out what led the man to pull the trigger.

Investigators say there was some sort of argument, and the uncle fired the gun in a bedroom, killing her. She has been identified by family as 25-year-old Kendra Gardner.

We're told a family member was able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect.

Police say two small kids were inside the house at the time, but say there were in another room. They are not children of the victim.

Police say they recovered two guns from the house.

"All I want is justice for my baby. She didn't deserve that," Kim Patton told Action News of her daughter's murder.