Wife of slain DPD officer to killer: 'I no longer have my soulmate'

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The wife of slain Detroit police officer Myron Jarrett spoke Monday at the sentencing of the man who pleaded no contest to hitting him and killing him.

Sasha Jarrett on the the night of Oct. 28, 2016, Steven Guzina's actions changed her life as she had known it for the past 22 years.

My husband and I were high school sweethearts and together were raising four beautiful children," she said at the sentencing. "Because of Mr. Guzina, I no longer have my soulmate and my children no longer have a father."

Sasha relived the moment that she first learned of Myron's death.

"I cannot describe the feeling in my stomach when I opened my front door to see Sgt. Johnston standing there to tell me I need to come to the hospital," she added. "Nor can I describe my heartbreak when I learned my husband was deceased.

"To have him ripped from our lives is a pain I wish on no one," she said.

She also said that something her young daughter said was the hardest thing she had to deal with.

"I thought the loss of my husband was the worst feeling possible until my 5-year-old daughter asked me if the doctors can fix him," she said. "With tears in my eyes, I had to tell her he could not be fixed. That was the hardest thing I had to do."

During the sentencing, Sasha said she refuses to hold hate in her heart, saying she will not allow Guzina to take anything else from her.

"I hope he has a long time in ail to think about the devastation he has caused my family," she added. "May his conscience remind him daily of the many lives he has ruined."

Guzina was sentenced to at least 16 years in prison and no more than 20 years in prison after pleading no contest to three charges including second degree murder. He will not be eligible for parole until he is 71 years old.

During the sentencing, a statement he read to police was read by his lawyer, and he also made a statement.

"I'm so sorry, Mrs. Jarrett,this happened. I'm so sorry your children don't have a father and you don't have a husband," Guzina said. "I'm so sorry for what I did to your family."