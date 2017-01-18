Calls for the resignation of Warren Mayor Jim Fouts grow

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - A protest outside Warren city hall called for the ouster of Mayor Jim Fouts.

It came as the mayor faces mounting pressure following the release of more damaging audio recordings that sound like him.

The mayor did not come out to address the protestors as they shouted up at his office- the chorus calling for his resignation growing louder.

It comes after more secret recordings were released which sound like the mayor mocking blacks.

Last night the 7 Investigators aired an interview with one of Mr. Fouts’ former political aids who claims to have witnessed racially insensitive behavior while in meetings at city hall.

Today Fouts took to Facebook saying Joe Disano has “no credibility” and his interview with us was about “revenge” and “greed”.

The mayor also said on Facebook today he isn’t backing down. In another post he said, “I will not resign. I will be here through at least 2019.”

But some of metro Detroit’s top political leaders came out swinging against Fouts.

Fouts was the talk of a forum of the Detroit Economic Club. And everyone from county executives to the mayor of Detroit didn’t hold back.

Detroit’s mayor was blunt.

“If what Fouts is saying is true, that means there has been a number of felonies committed,” Mike Duggan said. “He needs to go to the state police today and file a crime report.”