CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A teenage daughter accused of killing her mother on Christmas Day in Clinton Township could be arraigned this week.

The 17-year-old's brothers say jail is not the best place for her. They believe their sister is battling mental issues.

Their mother, Sonia Riang, was found dead inside her Clinton Township apartment Christmas Day. Their sister was arrested at a nearby 7-11.

Her brothers say she talked about having a dark angel, hearing voices, and claim she talked about someone killing their mother on Christmas Day.

Both brothers say they plan on attending their sister's arraignment.