Man in custody in shooting of Clinton Township father in Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A suspect is in custody following an early morning shooting in Mt. Clemens that left a 44-year-old father of three in critical condition.

The suspect was being interviewed by detectives Monday afternoon, according to Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies discovered Jimmy Capizzo lying on the ground outside an apartment house in the 100 block of South Main Street in Mt. Clemens around 1:30 a.m.

The Clinton Township resident had been shot in the head. According to police, Capizzo was transported to McLaren Macomb Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Deputies believe Capizzo and the suspect or suspects in the case had been in the same apartment prior to the shooting.

Few other details have been released as their investigation continues.