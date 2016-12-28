Questions surround inspections of sewer line that collapsed triggering Fraser sinkhole

FRASER, Mich (WXYZ) - Questions are now being asked about the sewer line that collapsed, triggering a massive sinkhole along 15 Mile Road in Fraser.

One of the questions residents and local officials wanted to know from Macomb County officials in charge of maintaining the sewage interceptor that failed -- how often was this system inspected? And who is on the hook to repair it now?

At yesterday’s emergency meeting engineers told us about every ten years is the norm in terms of inspecting the lines.

Macomb County took this system over from Detroit in hopes to better maintain the system after the massive 2004 sinkhole.

7 Action News has been trying to get a hold of Macomb County Public Works Director Anthony Marrroco. Our sister station in West Palm Beach visited his condo there, but was told he was unavailable.

We caught up to county officials who say inspections were done.

7 Action News has submitted a freedom of information act request for those records.