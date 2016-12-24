Several Fraser homes endangered by sinkhole on 15 Mile Road, people told to avoid the area

FRAZIER, Mich. (WXYZ) - A sinkhole is in danger of swallowing at least one home in Fraser.

Crews are on scene now, and owners of 3 homes have been evacuated.

So far, a sinkhole under at least 1 home hasn't opened up, but the home is caving in and the utility pole is leaning towards the house.

The homeowner says he got out of his house at about 6 am.

As of this morning, 15 Mile Road between Hayes and Utica is completely shut down.

People are being urged to avoid this area for their own safety.

Consumer's Energy and DTE are also on scene.

The sinkhole is in the same general area as a massive sinkhole that opened up in Sterling Heights on 15 Mile Road in 2004.