Two heroes emerge from Clinton River rescue from Sunday

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Ron Elko was fishing on the boardwalk Sunday afternoon with his girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter when he heard the cries for help from not far away.

He ran down and found out that a 3-year-old toddler fell in.

Joshua Traylor jumped in. So did Alexus Green, the toddler's mother. Joshua is her boyfriend.

But Ron is the one who was able to go under water, grab the boy and bring him up.

Joshua did not know how to swim. He was submerged for more than an hour before divers would recover his body.

His loving family and friends say they are not surprised he jumped in, even though he did not know how to swim.

His father Anthony says that's how he was raised. His best friends say he was always a leader who had a big heart.

The toddler, Alexus and Ron are all okay, but their lives are forever changed with a new appreciation of life.