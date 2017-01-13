Ad for attorney Geoffrey Fieger sends message he wants to run for president in 2020

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - If you thought you would get a break from campaign ads after the presidential election, think again.



There are 1,389 days until the 2020 Presidential Election and Attorney Geoffrey Fieger is wasting no time. His new ad sends the message he wants to be the next President of the United States of America.



The ad starts out like many Fieger Law ads.



"For year’s now you have heard me say, if you don’t stand for something, you end up standing for nothing,” Fieger says in the beginning of the ad.



It then goes in a direction where none of his ads have gone before. It attacks President-Elect Donald Trump, saying Trump tapped into hate to get elected.

It ends with Fieger saying he has a different vision for the nation’s future. It reads, “2020: A Clear Vision for America.”



“I am 100% more qualified than Mr. Trump,” said Fieger in a one-on-one interview about the ad with 7 Action News.



Attorney Fieger says he believes Trump’s plans to build a wall, comments on race, and controversial cabinet choices put our constitution at risk.



“Attorneys are the foot soldiers of the constitution,” said Fieger.



He wants to be the Commander in Chief for our country, the President of the United States.



“Listen,” said Fieger when asked if this was a publicity stunt. “I ran for governor. It wasn’t a publicity stunt.”

Fieger says in the 2016 election, Democratic Party leaders only gave Hilary Clinton a chance. He is hoping the process is more open come 2020.



"If they fix it, I can’t win. If they don’t fix it, if there is an open primary, someone like Geoffrey Fieger would have an opportunity to talk to America.”



He says that is what he is doing with his sixty second ad.



Fieger joked that he isn’t just putting his political platform up against Donald Trump’s, but his hair.



“Nobody can say my hair isn’t better than his,” said Fieger laughing. “And it is all mine."