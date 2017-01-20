Ferndale Police ask residents to keep eye on vacant homes after series of burglaries

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Ferndale Police are asking you to be on the lookout for people breaking into vacant homes around the city.



They have responded to reports of four burglaries between January 12 and January 17 in several neighborhoods. Two happened on Bennett Street in Ferndale. The others happened on Moorhouse and Pearson streets.



Thieves went in vacant homes, then stole furnaces, hot water heaters, stoves, and refrigerators.



Police say it is quite possible nobody is calling police because the criminals pull up in a truck or van and boldly commit their crimes while residents assume they are there doing legitimate work



Police are asking residents to call if they see any suspicious activity around vacant houses. They say if the people should be there because they are working legitimately, they will appreciate the protection. If they are crooks, they will be stopped.