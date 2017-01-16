SMART bus fire on southbound I-75 backs up traffic in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A SMART bus fire is snarling rush hour traffic in both directions near 14 Mile Road in Madison Heights.

The bus was on the shoulder of the southbound lanes just south of the 14 Mile ramp. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the rear engine compartment.

Fire fighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

It's not clear if anyone was on the bus. It is also not clear if there were any injuries.