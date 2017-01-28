Exclusive video: Neighbor accuses Maserati driver of wrecklessness the night before fatal crash

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Exclusive video obtained by 7 Action News shows a neighbor confronting a Bloomfield Hills man accused of a fatal drunk driving crash the night before the tragedy.

The neighbor and a friend were upset because they said Gregory Belkin, 43, was speeding on a residential street and almost hit them with his Maserati as they were walking her dog.

Bloomfield Township police said Belkin was behind the wheel of a Maserati and speeding when he rear-ended a Subaru driven by 53-year-old Rhonda Williams on Square Lake Road Tuesday night.

Williams, a mother of two, was killed.

During his arraignment Friday, police said Belkin had a blood alcohol level that was three times the legal limit.

On the night before the crash, the woman and her friend, who have asked not to be identified, said Belkin and a passenger in the car were not apologetic when they were confronted about the high rate of speed he was driving on Hunter's Way, a residential street in Bloomfield Hills with no street lamps.

Belkin also threatened to sue the woman because she flicked a cigarette at them in disgust.

"On top of that get off the road in the middle of the night. And you threw a cigarette at my car, which is an act of violence. Thank you!," Belkin is heard saying on the cell phone video.

The woman and her friend said Belkin appeared drunk and angry.

He steered the car in their direction and revved the engine after the cigarette was flicked in his direction.

The woman's male friend took out his cell phone and started recording for their protection.

Belkin complained that both were wearing dark clothing and he couldn't see them, but the video shows the woman had a flashlight.

Belkin also sounded offended when the man confused the Maserati for another vehicle.

"What is it a Tesla or something?," the man asked.

"It's a Maserati!," Belkin shot back.

Belkin can be heard demanding the man stop recording. The confrontation ended after Belkin agreed to go home.

"Slow down! Slow down!," said the neighbor's friend as Belkin drove away.

"There's people out. There's people out. Slow down! Slow it! In your Maserati!"

See the cell phone video below;