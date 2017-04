(WXYZ) - The parents of Chad Carr are pleading for the return of hard drives that were stolen from their home during a break in while they were out of town.

Tammi Curtis Carr posted about the break-in to Facebook. She says the hard drives, which were in a fireproof box, contained pictures and videos of Chad.

Chad Carr died in November 2015 at the age of 5-years-old after a long fight with DIPG.