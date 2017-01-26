Driver describes road rage incident in Garden City that left his car riddled with bullet holes

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Garden City police are looking for the driver who opened fire on another driver Wednesday afternoon on Ford Road near Farmington.

The victim talked to 7 Action News, but wanted to hide his identity.

He told us, "He opened fire and tried killing me."

That man says he was headed to the doctor after leaving work. He tried going around a car that stopped in the street.

For some reason, the two drivers exchanged words and hand gestures, and then the other driver fired off several shots.

The driver showed us his car with at least three bullets holes on the driver's side and his window shot out.

He was not injured at all in the shooting, but police are now searching for the gunman.

He had a passenger in the car, according to the man who told us his story.

Investigators are searching for a older model blue Fusion with blacked out rims.

If you know anything, call police.