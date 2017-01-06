Inkster police investigating two racial vandalism incidents they believe are connected

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Inkster Police are looking for vandals after racial slurs and swastikas were left behind in two separate incidents.

Police believe the two incidents are connected. They both happened in the area of Cherry Hill and Bitmore Roads. Police are already increasing patrols in the area.

The first incident happened on December 22. A van and wall were spray painted with slurs.

The second incident happened on January 4. Two cars at an apartment complex were spray painted and the tires slashed.

The Council on American Islamic Relations here in Michigan tells 7 Action News both of the vehicles were owned by Muslims.

Dawud Walid is the executive director of CAIR-Michigan, he said one of the victims is scared to go home and he’s looking into breaking his lease.

"He's not feeing safe right now and he informed me he's going to stay at a relatives home and he's not going to stay in his apartment,” said Walid.

"This man literally does not want to sleep in his apartment and he's not been there for a week and he has this happen,” said Walid.

Walid said CAIR is going to push for a federal investigation of the hate crime.

Inkster Police are also taking this very seriously.

The Chief, William T. Riley, said there has been an increase in crimes like this.

"It does scare people. The reason why it's scary, when we look at the reports over the recent several months, there's been an increase of what we call racial incidents and that should scare everyone,” said Riley.

He wants residents to be on the lookout for suspicious behavior.

"It's unacceptable and it's not going to be accepted. That's why we're asking and we're hoping that anyone that has any idea who might be responsible for this, they need to call and let us know,” said Riley.

If you have any information about this vandalism call Inkster Police right away at 313-563-9850.