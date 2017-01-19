Man who crashed into group of bike riders gets 6 months in jail, slammed by judge at sentencing

DETROIT - A Wayne County judge blasted a man accused of crashing his car into a group of bike riders during his sentencing hearing.

Anyone who knows Judge Vonda Evans knows she doesn’t hold back. That was clear during the hearing where Lamar Odom was sentenced to six months in jail and a total of 5 years probation.

Prosecutors say he was speeding when he plowed into members of a Belle Isle cycling group on Detroit’s west side.

The incident happened last June. A man and woman were seriously hurt.

Judge Evans laid into Odom hard.

By agreeing to today’s punishment, Odom reduced his time in jail.

