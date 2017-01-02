Police on scene after urban explorers find woman's body in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Highland Park police are investigating a body that has been found at Hamilton and Glendale.

The scene is near the Davison Freeway and the Lodge Freeway.

7 Action News has learned the body of a young woman was found in an abandoned parking structure by two people claiming to be urban explorers taking pictures.

The woman, an African American in her early 20s, is believed to have been murdered. Officers say she sustained heavy blunt force trauma to her face.

It is believed her body was dumped at the location following the murder, which may have happened in the last few days.

She has not yet been identified. Police say she was wearing pink jeans, brown furry boots, a nice brown leather belt with a gold buckle on it and a pink shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Highland Park police.

Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for the latest on this breaking news.