Power expected to be restored after explosion, fire at DTE substation

7:47 AM, Aug 17, 2017
5 hours ago

Thousands of people in and around Plymouth are waking up without power after an explosion at a DTE Energy power substation on Wednesday night. About 40-50 percent of customers will get their power back by redirecting the current unit, while the rest will get it back from a portable substation that was brought in.

Fire at DTE substation in Plymouth

Explosion and massive fire at DTE substation in Plymouth

Viewer video of Plymouth electrical substation fire

Photo Courtesy: Matt Gunsch

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photo Courtesy: Ryan Ahern

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) - Power is expected to be restored for some of the more than 4,000 people near Plymouth after an explosion and fire at a DTE substation on Wednesday night knocked out power.

It happened at Theodore and Farmer in Plymouth around 8:30 p.m.

City manager, Paul Sincock confirms there were no injuries. He said around 8:30 on Wednesday night residents heard a loud explosion and multiple transformers exploded at the substation. He said the cause is still unknown.

DTE is reporting that approximately 4,000 people are without power because of the fire. Sincock said the entire city of Plymouth is a part of those outages.

It's expected that half of the 4,000 people will have their power restored by 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Half of the people are expected to get their power back as DTE will redirect the current from other power substations that are on line, and the rest will get it from a portable substation that was brought in.

To fix the repairs, Plymouth police have closed Farmer Rd. between Krmada and Amelia, as well as Theaodore St., to help place the temporary substation.

Right now, the Plymouth Cultural Center is serving as a cooling station and handing out water.

There is a potential for severe storms on Thursday afternoon which could impact the restoration efforts. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top