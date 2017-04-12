Reports: Kid Rock engaged to longtime girlfriend

(WXYZ) - Kid Rock is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Audrey Berry, the Free Press reports.

Sources close to the star told the paper the two quietly got engaged earlier this year, but fans spotted Berry sporting a diamond ring at Kid Rock’s Chillin’ the Most cruise last weekend.

The two meet in metro Detroit a few years ago and have been dating ever since.

Rock and “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson got married in 2006 in St. Tropez, but divorced less than a year later.

Unlike the high-profile marriage to Anderson, Rock has maintained a low profile about his relationship with Berry.

He told Piers Morgan in 2011 that his then girlfriend was not a celebrity and he was putting her first, the Free Press reports.