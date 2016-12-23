Security guard's home searched in connection with missing Danielle Stislicki of Farmington Hills

BERKELY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A home in Berkley where a security guard lives with his wife has been searched multiple times in connection with the search of missing Danielle Stislicki.

Stislicki was last seen on December 2 as she left work at Metlife in Southfield.

The security guard also works, or worked, at Metlife.

An attorney for the man says, like any other citizen, he has the right to not talk to police and that he has nothing to say to them. He has not been arrested.

Thursday night, Farmington Hills Police and crime scene investigators returned to the man's home on Oxford where they took a mattress as possible evidence.

The man's wife had been in the hospital until Thursday.

7 Action News reached a woman by cell phone who we believe to be the man's mother, but as soon as reporter Kimberly Craig introduced herself, the woman ended the call and did not reply to a text message.

Farmington Hills Police remained tight-lipped about their investigation, their chief only releasing the following statement.