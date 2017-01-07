Security stepped up at Detroit Metro Airport following Ft. Lauderdale shootings

(WXYZ) - There is stepped up security Friday night at Detroit Metro Airport following the shootings in Ft. Lauderdale.

Passengers telling 7 Action News it was a noticeable change.

The shootings raise new concerns about soft targets in airports-- and whether rules covering firearms should be changed.



Currently, guns must be unloaded, locked in a container, and declared at check-in. Fliers must also comply with state and local possession and transport laws.



But after Ft. Lauderdale, some wonder if firearms should be allowed in airports at all.

"Definitely makes me worried. Our world's changing," said a traveler.

Others believe the current rules provide protection.

"It is a difficult process. It's not an easy thing to do."