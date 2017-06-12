Social media revives 'The Floor is Lava' game with epic falls and fails

11:54 AM, Jun 12, 2017
3 hours ago
(WXYZ) - The latest social media craze has you thinking it's the 1980s all over again.

Adults and children are playing the lava game, but now, there’s social media to document the mayhem that ensues after someone randomly yells out, “the floor is lava” and capture the falls, fails and scores.

Once someone yells “the floor is lava” the other person has five seconds to find safety off the ground.

 

When ever I hang out with @jahannahjames we play "The Floor is lava" 🔥🔥 #TheFloorIsLava

A post shared by Kevin Freshwater (@kevinfreshwater) on

 

The floor is lava! 😂😂😂 #thegroundislava #thefloorislava #elsueloeslava #elsueloeslavachallenge #lavachallenge

A post shared by 🔥the Floor Is Lava 🔥 (@elsueloeslava_) on

Finding safety has people leaping all over the place: including into stranger’s arms, bins and store aisles.
 

