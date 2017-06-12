Social media revives 'The Floor is Lava' game with epic falls and fails

(WXYZ) - The latest social media craze has you thinking it's the 1980s all over again.

Adults and children are playing the lava game, but now, there’s social media to document the mayhem that ensues after someone randomly yells out, “the floor is lava” and capture the falls, fails and scores.

Once someone yells “the floor is lava” the other person has five seconds to find safety off the ground.

When ever I hang out with @jahannahjames we play "The Floor is lava" 🔥🔥 #TheFloorIsLava A post shared by Kevin Freshwater (@kevinfreshwater) on May 29, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

The floor is lava! 😂😂😂 #thegroundislava #thefloorislava #elsueloeslava #elsueloeslavachallenge #lavachallenge A post shared by 🔥the Floor Is Lava 🔥 (@elsueloeslava_) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

If you need something to laugh, this is it! Watch out for the master of #lava aka @fred_sonnenschein83 😂🔥🌋 #lavachallenge #thefloorislava A post shared by Anja Peter (@peterson_official) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

THE FLOOR IS LAVA 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 you asked for more so here is part 2 😂❤️ 💁🏻🌹🎥 W/ @jahannahjames #TheFloorIsLava A post shared by Kevin Freshwater (@kevinfreshwater) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Finding safety has people leaping all over the place: including into stranger’s arms, bins and store aisles.

