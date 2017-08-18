Solar eclipse 2017: Where to watch in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - Metro Detroit will be home to multiple solar eclipse viewing parties, with live streams set up in places that won't have much eclipse coverage.

Across Michigan, 80 to 90 percent of the sun will be eclipsed. The very best spot in Michigan for viewing the eclipse is the extreme southwest corner of the state in New Buffalo and the villages of Grand Beach and Michiana.

Grand Rapids and Traverse City will experience an 85 percent eclipse.

See details about events and viewing parties below.

Ann Arbor

The University of Michigan, 500 S State St., Ann Arbor, MI 48109

There will be a viewing party at the University of Michigan Diag with staff on hand from the university's Museum of Natural History and Department for Astronomy.

Ann Arbor District Library: Downtown Library, 343 S 5th Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48104

The solar eclipse viewing party will provide viewing glasses.

Orchard Hills Athletic Club, 2300 Yorktown Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Eclipse glasses will be available for $4 and the event will last from 1 to 4 p.m. The party will be free to members and $3 for guests.

Bloomfield Hills

Cranbrook Institute of Science, 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

The institute will host a day's worth of events and stream views from locations where the eclipse will be visible.

Detroit

Michigan Science Center, 5020 John R. St., Detroit, MI 48202

The science center will offer free solar eclipse viewing glasses which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The science center will also hold activities during the viewing event.

Southwest Solutions Adult Learning Lab, 4214 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209

The learning lab will have a solar eclipse viewing event and will offer solar eclipse viewing glasses.

Port Huron

St. Clair Community College, 323 Erie St., Port Huron, MI 48060

Telescopes and disposable eclipse glasses will be offered by the college during its special public viewing event from 1 to 4 p.m.

Royal Oak

Royal Oak First United Methodist Church, 320 W 7th St., Royal Oak, MI 48067

The church will hold an eclipse viewing party as well as a Gleaners fundraiser.

Southfield

Lawrence Technological University, 21000 W 10 Mile Rd., Southfield, MI 48072

Physics Professor Dr. Scott Schneider will be setting up solar telescopes in the quad at Lawrence Tech. The public is invited from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Safe solar viewers and certified solar glasses will be on hand.

Southfield Public Library, 26300 Evergreen Rd., Southfield, MI 48076

The library will be handing out glasses and providing space for people to look at the eclipse.

Vollbrecht Planetarium, Morris Adler Elementary School, 19100 Filmore St., Southfield, MI 48075

The planetarium will have a live stream of NASA's feed from 1 to 4 p.m. Eclipse cookies and solar lemonade will be served. Telescopes, binoculars and pin hole cameras will be available, as well as solar eclipse viewing glasses available for a $1 donation.

Taylor

Heritage Park, 12111 Pardee Rd., Taylor, MI 48180

99.5 WTCD will hold a "Total Eclipse of the Park Party" from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be free refreshments and NASA glasses.

West Bloomfield

The Adventure Park at West Bloomfield, 6600 W Maple Rd., West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322

Activities such as ziplining will be offered by the Adventure Park from 1 to 4 p.m. The first 100 participants will receive free solar eclipse glasses. Tickets for adults are $45.