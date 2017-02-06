Some Macomb County officials charged take plea deals

(WXYZ) - Two of five officials charged with taking bribes in Macomb County have pleaded guilty.

Christopher Craigmiles and Brett Harris from the Village of New Haven told the judge they took thousands of dollars for yes votes on a big trash contract.

They thought they were taking bribes for a yes vote on a multi-year, multi-million dollar trash contract with Rizzo, but they were actually speaking with an undercover FBI agent.

Harris allegedly introduced Craigmiles to the would-be official with Rizzo. Harris took $11,000 in bribes over four occasions, and his deal is for 33 to 41 months.

Sentencing for the men is set for June. In Craigmiles' case, his plea deal calls for 1 1/2 to two years in prison, with the max of five years.