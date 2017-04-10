Spring trends on Pinterest: Mauve nails, brunch beverages and bare shoulders

(WXYZ) - What’s hot this spring? Mauve nails, brunch beverages and showing off those shoulders. That’s according to the April trend forecast from Pinterest.

The social media platform says it looked at its search and pin save data to figure out what is grabbing the most attention heading into April.

When it comes to beauty, it’s all about making an under-statement. The company says people are saving 40 percent more mauve hair and beauty looks with searches for mauve nails up 170 percent from last year.

Another focus: brunch, specifically brunch cocktails.

Pinterest notes searches for drinks like a Frozen Rosè or Spicy Bacon Bloody Mary are up more than 100 percent. For the food aspect of brunch, crepe recipes are big.

Looking at fashion, it’s all about showing off some shoulder. Pinterest reports searches for off-the-shoulder tops are up more than 500 percent.

Another craze to be on the lookout for: backless shoes.

Check out the full blog post here.