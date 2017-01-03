Steady rain renewing concerns at Fraser sinkhole

(WXYZ) - Steady rain in Macomb County is renewing concerns at the Fraser sinkhole.



There is worry that the rain will soften the ground or cause the homes to fall into the sinkhole. That’s why work has continued overnight once again.

The county announced the completion of one bypass sewer pump and now they are working on a second.

Looming is the real possibility that for a second time, raw sewage will need to be pumped into the Harrington Drain which flows into the Clinton River.

That’s why the new public works director that took office this week has been stressing reduced water usage, even stuff as simple as not running the water while you’re brushing your teeth in the morning can make an impact on what’s going on out there.

Macomb County officials have released the following guidelines to help with water conservation: