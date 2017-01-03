Steady rain renewing concerns at Fraser sinkhole

(WXYZ) - Steady rain in Macomb County is renewing concerns at the Fraser sinkhole.
There is worry that the rain will soften the ground or cause the homes to fall into the sinkhole. That’s why work has continued overnight once again.
The county announced the completion of one bypass sewer pump and now they are working on a second.
Looming is the real possibility that for a second time, raw sewage will need to be pumped into the Harrington Drain which flows into the Clinton River.
That’s why the new public works director that took office this week has been stressing reduced water usage, even stuff as simple as not running the water while you’re brushing your teeth in the morning can make an impact on what’s going on out there.
Macomb County officials have released the following guidelines to help with water conservation:
In every room that contains plumbing
-Repair leaky faucets, indoors and out.
-When cooking, peel and clean vegetables in a large bowl of water instead of under
running water.
-Fill your sink or basin when washing and rinsing dishes.
-Only run the dishwasher when it's full.
-When buying a dishwasher, select one with a "light-wash" option.
-Only use the garbage disposal when necessary (composting is a great alternative).
- Install faucet aerators.
In the Bathroom
-Take short showers instead of baths.
- Turn off the water to brush teeth, shave and soap up in the shower.
-Fill the sink to shave.
- Repair leaky toilets. Add 12 drops of food coloring into the tank, and if color appears in
the bowl one hour later, your toilet is leaking.
- Install a toilet dam, faucet aerators and low-flow showerheads.
Laundry
- Run full loads of laundry.
- When purchasing a new washing machine, buy a water saving model that can be
adjusted to the load size.