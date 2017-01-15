Thousands attend ACA rally featuring Bernie Sanderes in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - It had the look and feel of a Presidential campaign rally on the Macomb Community College campus on Sunday.



People from throughout Michigan showed up for an Affordable Care Act rally featuring Senator Bernie Sanders, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards and dozens of other politicians.



“We’re here to protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act,” said Janis Grant, who admitted she’s concerned there is no chance to change the minds of Republican leaders. “I’m not hopeful. No, but I still need to get out and speak my mind.”



Despite a bitter cold in the air, people continued to show up for the outdoor rally. Originally planned for an indoor venue, organizers moved the event to the college campus in Warren to meet the demand as more than 7,000 people RSVP’d online.



Hand warmers were handed out alongside campaign signs for Rep. Debbie Dingell and Sen. Debbie Stabenow. People were encouraged to use the Twitter hashtag #OurFirstStand.



Donald Trump has long signaled his desire to replace the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.



This week President-elect Trump said a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare would be submitted as soon as the Senate approves his secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.



On Sunday roughly a dozen rallies were held across the country, the largest was in Michigan.



“What we are saying to the Republicans is if you want to improve the Affordable Care Act, let’s work together,” said Sen. Sanders. “If you think you’ll simply throwing millions off, you’ve got another guess coming!”



Sanders drew loud cheers from the crowd of thousands. He said it was important to continue grassroots efforts to create change, adding that today’s efforts were pulled together quickly and should signal to Republican leadership that there is still a movement behind keeping the ACA.



Angel Johnston was one of the thousands who showed up to hear Bernie Sanders speak.



She told 7 Action News that she’s afraid it’s too late to save the ACA, but she wanted to support the movement to keep it in place.



“I hope this is enough to change minds, I hope so,” said Johnston. “If they actually had a plan to replace it I’d listen, but since one hasn’t been disclosed; or probably even developed, I hope rallies like this get the word out that we need to keep the ACA.”



Michigan senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters were among those in attendance. Both took turns on stage rallying the crowd and calling on Democrats to band together to stop a repeal.



Asked what he’s telling his constituents that rely on Obamacare, Sen. Peters said he’s telling them that it’s time to fight.



“You have to make sure your voice is heard,” said Sen. Peters. “This is not about a rally. This is not about ideology. This is about real lives touched by the affordable care act.”



The Affordable Care Act has provided health coverage to about 20 million Americans, but is saddled with problems including rising premiums and large co-payments.



Supporters of keeping ACA in attendance at Sunday’s rally believe that fixes are more appropriate rather than a repeal and replace movement supported by many Republicans.