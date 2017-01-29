Thousands to march on Detroit Metro Airport to protest Muslim ban

Numerous organizations, activists, and organizers will come together on Sunday, January 29, to protest the Muslim ban at Metro Detroit Airport.

President Trump signed the Executive Order to the indignation of millions of Americans late last week. The ban halts refugees from coming into the country, and blocks visas from being issued to individuals from particular

countries which include Libya, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan.

Many argue that this ban has been is unconstitutional due to the fact that this ban targets one particular

religion, Islam.

The protest will be held from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the McNamara Terminal of Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Additional marches will be held Sunday outside Hamtramck City Hall, 3401 Evaline (3 p.m.) and outside the Federal Building in Ann Arbor, 200 E. Liberty St. (noon - 3 p.m.)

(WXYZ) -