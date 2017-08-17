Three arrested for using drone to drop phone, drugs into Michigan prison

IONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) - Three people have been arrested for allegedly using a drone to drop a cell phone and drugs into a Michigan prison.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, it happened at the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia northwest of Lansing.

The MDOC says this is one of the first occurrences of someone getting arrested right after allegedly bringing something into a prison.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, two officers heard the sound of a drone in the yard area and checked it out. As they did, the drone dropped a package near one of the housing units.

The drone left, but came back and dropped a second package near the same area. Corrections officers called police, who found a vehicle and arrested three people near the prison.

“Drones present a serious and constant threat to our prisons across the state. Our staff remain vigilant in their efforts to keep dangerous contraband from entering our facilities in all manners,” Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington said in a release.