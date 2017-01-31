Two women found murdered in separate locations in Detroit

(WXYZ) - Detroit police say two women's bodies were found in two separate locations in the city on Monday.

Police say a neighbor called 911 after discovering a body in a pile of blankets in the 15730 block of W. Parkway around 4:30 p.m.

The body is that of a white female in her 30s, according to sources. We're told it appeared her body had been dumped in that spot.

Police say another woman's body was discovered a short time later around 5 p.m. inside a garage at 4510 28th Street. We're told two men found the body inside two trash bags. The woman's feet and wrists were reportedly bound.

The men were looking for a stolen work trailer in the area when they made the discovery, according to police.

The body is that of a white female, according to sources.

