Uber responds to backlash as #DeleteUber trends on Twitter

Alexandra Bahou
7:14 AM, Jan 30, 2017
(WXYZ) - Uber is facing some backlash after immigration protests this weekend.

A tweet from the company's New York City account ignited a firestorm on social media this past Saturday. 

Around the same time taxi drivers were protesting at JFK Airport, Uber announced it would be turning off surge pricing.

The taxi workers were protesting against President Trump’s new immigration ban.

Soon after the tweet from Uber, people starting accusing the ride share company of trying to disrupt the strike.

Over the weekend, the hashtag #DeleteUber started to trend. The company responded to the backlash, saying they were not trying to break up the strike.

CEO Travis Kalanick, who is on President Trump's economic advisory board, issued a statement saying Uber opposed the travel ban and would be helping to compensate drivers who are impacted and may not be able to reenter the country. 

"We are working out a process to identify these drivers and compensate them pro bono during the next three months to help mitigate some of the financial stress and complications with supporting their families and putting food on the table."

Other people also came to the company's defense amid the backlash. 

Meanwhile, Uber’s competitor Lyft also took action regarding the protests.

The company announced that it stands against the travel ban, too— and would be donating $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU. 

"We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community." 

