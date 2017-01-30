Uber responds to backlash as #DeleteUber trends on Twitter

CEO Travis Kalanick, who is on President Trump's economic advisory board, issued a statement saying Uber opposed the travel ban and would be helping to compensate drivers who are impacted and may not be able to reenter the country.
"We are working out a process to identify these drivers and compensate them pro bono during the next three months to help mitigate some of the financial stress and complications with supporting their families and putting food on the table."
Other people also came to the company's defense amid the backlash.
@jsatz23 legit question, can't uber drivers choose not to drive tonight if they so choose? isn't that the freedom of driving for uber?