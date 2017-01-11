Warren Mayor Jim Fouts responds to heated city council meeting

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Warren Mayor Jim Fouts failed to attend a city council meeting for the second time in row. But that didn't stop council members from talking about him.

Councilman Scott Stevens wanted the council to put an item on the agenda, asking Fouts to take a lie detector test, and submit to voice recognition. That request was voted down 4-3.

It was fairly heated at times, Stevens saying, "Prove the people wrong. He needs to address these issues or resign."

Fouts is under fire after secret recordings surfaced nearly a month ago, him allegedly saying awful things about the mentally challenged.

He has denied its him in social media. Some residents came to the defense of the Mayor, one woman saying, "When I listen to the recording, it's not him, someone has his voice down perfectly."

Another man added, "Warren is one of the best run cities around, and we need Fouts to run it."

Fouts has yet to answer questions publicly about these voice recordings.

Shortly after our story aired, Fouts posted this on Facebook: