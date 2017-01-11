High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:11PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts responds to heated city council meeting
11:20 PM, Jan 10, 2017
2 hours ago
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Warren Mayor Jim Fouts failed to attend a city council meeting for the second time in row. But that didn't stop council members from talking about him.
Councilman Scott Stevens wanted the council to put an item on the agenda, asking Fouts to take a lie detector test, and submit to voice recognition. That request was voted down 4-3.
It was fairly heated at times, Stevens saying, "Prove the people wrong. He needs to address these issues or resign."
Fouts is under fire after secret recordings surfaced nearly a month ago, him allegedly saying awful things about the mentally challenged.
He has denied its him in social media. Some residents came to the defense of the Mayor, one woman saying, "When I listen to the recording, it's not him, someone has his voice down perfectly."
Another man added, "Warren is one of the best run cities around, and we need Fouts to run it."
Fouts has yet to answer questions publicly about these voice recordings.
Shortly after our story aired, Fouts posted this on Facebook:
"Sometimes there is a real challenge. I try to be positive and up beat and a good servant of the public. But tonight was one of those nights when it's a challenge to overcome some negative media with a pretty brutal negative agenda. As well as a former city official attempting to get even with me for our police raiding his illegal drug office several times. He was on a local channel deflecting and blaming the police and myself for his greed at wanting to be an attorney with a pot party store. Another channel reporter had to try to indicate that something illegal was taking place in our city. Yet at the same time we have an outstanding police department combating Heroin, elder abuse, and illegal pot establishments. We have a fire department second to none with a gold award ( for saving lives )from the American heart association several years in a row. We are the only city to get that award. Our fund balance is the strongest in the area and perhaps the state. We have a boom in development in the city with the first new first run theater in 40 years, new Super Krogers a t 13 and Schoenherr, Super Meijer at 10 and Schoenherr, new Chrysler investment of 1/2 billion dollars and 2000 new jobs, GM 1 billion dollar investment, two new libraries, new south Warren Civic Center, and a host of other new developments including a solution to the
flooding with a detention basin. Plus a new upscale downtown with a destination hotel designed by Gibbs Associates who designed the new downtown Birmingham. And my service to Warren residents at
24/7. I try to return all calls at home on evenings and on the weekend and I try to find solutions to various residential problems. I have not taken a vacation since elected 9 years ago. I work through many of my lunch hours. And I'm happy to meet with residents with major concerns. Yet for some in the media and for some with an ax to grind it's not enough. I'm appreciative of those who showed up tonight to support me and express satisfaction with how the city is going. Thanks to those who helped to make this day a little less
stressful. Thanks to the council majority for there support. Thanks to the people whom I serve and believe in me!"