WATCH: Latest Super Bowl 51 commercials unveiled

11:21 AM, Jan 30, 2017

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 29: Super Bowl LI Logo outside the NFL Experience at the George R. Brown Convention Center on January 29, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: A sign outside the stadium promotes Super Bowl LI before the game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Tim Warner
(WXYZ) - We know that not everyone watches the Super Bowl for the game, and as always, some companies are releasing their entire Super Bowl commercial or a teaser for their commercial early.

With less than a week away from the game, there are now commercials from Budweiser, Kia, Bud Light, Mercedes, Mr. Clean and more.

Check out the commercials below, and continue to check back as we update the article with the latest Super Bowl 51 ads.

Budweiser

Avocados from Mexico

Hyundai

Bud Light

Kia

Mercedes-Benz

Mr. Clean

Audi

Wix.com

GoDaddy

Skittles

Lexus

