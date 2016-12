(WXYZ) - Several residents are still being kept from staying in their homes in Fraser.

WATCH THE SCENE LIVE HERE.



They were forced out on Christmas Eve due to a massive sinkhole caused by and a collapsed sewer line.



Crews have been working around the clock since Saturday trying to stabilize and secure the area.



Gas and water have been cut off in the area and residents are not allowed to spend the night.



Officials in Fraser have also promised to assist homeowners who have been displaced.