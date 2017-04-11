Watch video animation showing off new Cedar Point Shores Waterpark

(WXYZ) - Warm weather is creeping in, and Cedar Point is hoping you start thinking about making summer plans with the release of a virtual animation video that highlights the new Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

The transformed 18-acre beach waterpark is set to open to the public on Saturday, May 27. There's a special preview day for Season Passholders on Friday, May 26.

Attractions include raft and inner tube rides, an eatery and a couple of bars. There's also a lazy river.

The Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will feature four new attractions. Here are the descriptions provided:

Point Plummet – a thrilling, six-story-tall, four-person aqua-drop body slide that will simultaneously send four guests on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them. The four separate 400-foot-long slides will send riders through a series of flat loops and s-curves for an amazing water rush. Portside Plunge – located on the same structure as Point Plummet, these two, five-story tube slides can accommodate guests riding alone or with a friend and will send them through an enclosed tunnel before shooting them out into the sun through intense drops and turns. Lakeslide Landing – a new family slide complex featuring 12 kid-sized water slides that line the perimeter of a zero-depth-entry pool, giving kids their own mini water thrills while parents can relax under shade structures and enjoy an oversized lounge and sun deck. Lemmy’s Lagoon – the mythical Lake Erie Monster, Lemmy, comes to life in this all-new family splashground. Located near Lakeslide Landing, Lemmy rises from the water featuring water curtains, geysers, water gadgets and even a slide. Playful fish and sandcastle structures join Lemmy to create even more splashtastic fun for families.

For more details and ticket information, go here.