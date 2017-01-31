Wayne State University issues crime alert after robberies near campus

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Wayne State University officials have issued a crime alert following two armed robberies near campus.

An email going out to students, staff and faculty said two people were robbed in the area of Willis between Third Street and the northbound Lodge service drive.

In the first incident, police say a 37-year-old man was asked for money by a man walking past him around 4:42 p.m. on January 24. The man then reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded his wallet and phone.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5'8" with a bald head. He was also clean shaven. The man was reportedly wearing a turquoise zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue/gray sneakers.

In the second incident, police say a 24-year-old man was carjacked around 10:50 p.m. on January 27. The man reportedly told police that he was walking to his car when he noticed two men behind him. Once he unlocked the car, one of the men reportedly pulled out a gun and ordered him to drop his keys and bags he was carrying. One of the suspects took off in his car, the other suspect left in a gray vehicle, according to police.

One of the suspects is described as a black male in his 20s, about 5'11" tall, and 160 pounds. The man was reportedly wearing a black skull cap and black hoodie. The other suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, about 5'8" and 200 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please call the Wayne State University Police.