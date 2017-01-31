Will Major League Soccer come to the Motor City?

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Major League Soccer has been a topic of conversation for awhile now in the Motor City.

Soon we could learn more about plans to bring a soccer team to metro Detroit at the site of the stalled Wayne County jail near the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Later today, we expect to learn more about plans from billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert and Pistons owner Tom Gores.

The two men -- we've learned -- plan to submit a proposal on the development. If approved, their plan would bring an MLS team to metro Detroit.



Back in April, the two men came together with the commissioner of MLS to discuss the possibilities.



Wayne County has set a deadline of February 10 for site proposals.

The idea behind the proposal of an MLS soccer team is to boost the already seemingly endless energy going into Detroit's renaissance.



Gilbert saying back in April that the sport of soccer is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world with a passionate fan base and global reach.



