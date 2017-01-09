Pistons outlast Trail Blazers in double OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 9.4 seconds left and the Detroit Pistons outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers 125-124 in double-overtime Sunday night in a game postponed a day because of a winter storm.

Reggie Jackson led Detroit with 31 points, Andre Drummond had 28 points and 14 rebounds, and Caldwell-Pope finished with 26.

CJ McCollum had 35 points for Portland. He has scored 20 points or more in seven straight games and is averaging 33.8 points in the last five.

Allen Crabbe added a career-high 30 points.