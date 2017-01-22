Faulker, McDonald score 20+ each; Northern Kentucky beats Detroit Mercy

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) -- Mason Faulkner scored a career-high 29 points, Drew McDonald scored 21 and Northern Kentucky went 35 of 42 from the foul line to beat Detroit Mercy 101-87 on Sunday to snap a three-game skid.
   
Lavone Holland II scored 17 points with seven assists, Carson Williams added 13 points with 10 rebounds, and the Norse (13-8, 4-4 Horizon) won the rebound battled 38-26 and shot 58.8 percent from the floor.
   
The last time the Norse scored 100 or more was 107-53 against UC Clermont on Dec. 14, 2014.
   
Trailing 41-36 at halftime, Detroit closed to 44-42 on Cole Long's layup, but Faulkner scored nine points amid an 11-0 run and Northern Kentucky led 55-42. Faulkner hit his second 3 for an 84-68 lead and Holland put the Norse over the century mark with a layup with 28 seconds left.
   
Chris Jenkins scored 20 points for his ninth career 20-point game and Josh McFolley added 16 for the Titans (4-16, 2-6)

