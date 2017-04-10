Detroit Tigers option relief pitcher Bruce Rondon to Toledo

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Tigers announced they have sent relief pitcher Bruce Rondon to the Toledo Mud Hens and have brought up relief pitcher Joe Jimenez in a subsequent move.

Rondon, 26, has appeared in three games for the Tigers this season and has not played well.

After pitching a full inning of relief against the Chicago White Sox where he only gave up a hit, he went 1/3 of an inning on Opening Day against the Red Sox, giving up two hits and three runs with one walk.

He was brought in for the game on Sunday against the Red Sox but was pulled after giving up one hit and three runs.

This is his fourth season with Detroit and despite high expectations Rondon hasn't performed well. He appeared in 37 games in 2016 with a 2.79 ERA andd .96 WHIP.

At the end of the 2015 season, he was sent home early due to his "effort level."