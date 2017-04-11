Harlem Globetrotters invite WXYZ's Brad Galli to join them for their last Palace game

(WXYZ) - The Pistons played their final game at the Palace of Auburn Hills on Monday night.

This Friday, the Harlem Globetrotters will play their Palace finale, and they're inviting one of our teammates to join them.

Globetrotters star Buckets visited Broadcast House to present WXYZ sports anchor Brad Galli with his game jersey for Friday night.

Galli will suit up with the Globetrotters for their 7 p.m. game.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE