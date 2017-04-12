Niklas Kronwall has full intentions to return to Red Wings

Cloudy
(WXYZ) - Niklas Kronwall was slowed by injuries this season, especially his knee, but he wants to play more hockey.
The Red Wings defenseman expressed his intentions to come back to Detroit next season.
Kronwall said he feels better than he did 12 months ago, which to him was a positive sign.
Niklas Kronwall he is 100 percent commitment to returning to the Red Wings next season. Says he feels better than he does a year ago. pic.twitter.com/NP2qo5bInO— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 11, 2017
