Little Caesars Arena expected to host Frozen Four in 2019, report says

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Little Caesars Arena is expected to host the 2019 Frozen Four, according to a report from the Boston Herald.

The Herald says Detroit will host the NCAA college hockey finals after Boston which is hosting the event in 2018.

It would be another big, national event coming to the new arena as it will host March Madness games from March 16-18 next year.

This will be the first time since 2010 that Detroit has hosted the Frozen Four. That year it was held at Ford Field where Boston College won the championship.

According to Marty Dobek from the Detroit Sports Commission, they have not yet received confirmation from the NCAA but "feel Detroit would be a great host for the Frozen Four and look forward to the site selection announcement."