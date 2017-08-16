Little Caesars Arena to host Preview Week September 5-10

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Little Caesars Arena will host a 'Preview Week' September 5-10, Olympia Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The week of events will be the first chance for the public to see the arena before the first scheduled event, a Kid Rock concert, on September 12.

Tuesday, September 5 will feature a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 11:00 a.m.

A charity fundraiser, dubbed "Hard Hats & Helping Hands," will be held Friday night, September 8. The event benefits Ilitch Charities.

On Saturday, September 9, the public can tour the concourse and arena seating bowl during a community open house from 2:00-8:00 p.m.

The second annual Hockeytown 5K will be held Saturday, September 10, finishing on Woodward Ave. outside the arena.

In addition to the public events, private tours and events will be held for Red Wings and Pistons season ticket holders, partners, and suite holders.