Mike Babcock credits one person for Red Wings 25-year playoff streak: Ken Holland

(WXYZ) - Mike Babcock was back in Detroit on Wednesday morning, leading his Maple Leafs through a morning skate at Joe Louis Arena.

The Toronto head coach answered questions about his young team, but like he does every time he's in town, Babcock also answered questions about his former team.

When a reporter brought up Detroit's 25-year playoff streak, the ex-Red Wings head coach pinpointed one person for all of the playoff apperances and success.

"Ken Holland. Simple. It's Ken Holland. (He) does it right each and every day. It's interesting, they've been so good for so long, but you look at all the young players they have and how good they are... I mean, they've done a heck of a job," Babcock said.

"The other thing they've done here is not only develop players, they develop people. You look at all the people that came through the organization and are working somewhere else, and doing a real good job. So, obviously Ken Holland and Mr. Ilitch are the key."